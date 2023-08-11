Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $106,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.67. 1,261,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.