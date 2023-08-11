Boxlight Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boxlight in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,775. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

