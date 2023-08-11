Boxlight’s (BOXL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOXL

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.