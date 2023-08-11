Boxwood Ventures Inc. Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Unum Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $2,351,330. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UNM opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

