BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

