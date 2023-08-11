Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.60 ($0.68), with a volume of 215520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
