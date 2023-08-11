Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

TSE:BRE opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.97 million, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.19. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

