Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 12,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

