Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,944,000 after purchasing an additional 146,949 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

