Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 110,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,283,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,806,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 523,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.4% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

