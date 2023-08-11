Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after purchasing an additional 863,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 23,791,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

