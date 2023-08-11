Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $157,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 523,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

