Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$70.54

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.54.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at C$64.20 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$81.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6177515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

