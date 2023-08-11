Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Target Price at $38.25

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

