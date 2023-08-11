Brokers Offer Predictions for Accuray Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Accuray in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 1,088,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 83,129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 72,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 335.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 633,013 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

