Brokers Offer Predictions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 282,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

