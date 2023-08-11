Brokers Offer Predictions for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 12.34%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 778,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

