Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,344,000 after buying an additional 317,661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after buying an additional 3,632,891 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,207,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.