Brokers Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

LLY traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.46. The stock had a trading volume of 504,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.27. The firm has a market cap of $500.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,017 shares of company stock worth $356,230,646 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

