Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 79.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 250,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 116,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.