Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BAM opened at $34.89 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,268,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

