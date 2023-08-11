Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 158,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.