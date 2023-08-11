Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE BAM opened at C$46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Insider Activity

About Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total transaction of C$5,079,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

