Brookfield Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.0 %

BN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 971,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Brookfield by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.