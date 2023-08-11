Brookfield Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BN)

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Brookfield Trading Down 1.0 %
BN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 971,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Brookfield by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.