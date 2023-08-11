Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $42.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
BIP opened at $33.12 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
