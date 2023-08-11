Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Citigroup

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.