BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSQUARE

BSQUARE Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSQR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.