BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Cut to C$16.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

