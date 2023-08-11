BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Cut to C$16.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 25,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

