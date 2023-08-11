BTIG Research Boosts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $91.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of IMCR stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

