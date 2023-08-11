BTIG Research Lowers Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

PTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Proterra has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Proterra had a negative net margin of 130.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The company had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Proterra by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Proterra by 23.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Proterra by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Proterra by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

