Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. 2,191,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Bumble has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

