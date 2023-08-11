Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.31

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 582878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

