BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Up 333.3% in July

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFDW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,583. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

