byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYNO stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. byNordic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 908,859 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

