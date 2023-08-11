CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $19.13-20.22 EPS.

CACI International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $343.36 on Friday. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.12 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.86.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.