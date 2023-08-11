CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Raymond James

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.86.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI opened at $343.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average of $312.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.