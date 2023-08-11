CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.13-20.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.86.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $340.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,918. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 2,850.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Amundi purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

