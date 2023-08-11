Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WHD. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHD opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cactus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.