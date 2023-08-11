Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cactus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cactus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

