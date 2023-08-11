Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cactus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 461,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

