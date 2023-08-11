Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Approximately 149,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 82,676 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $26.01.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Cadre Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

