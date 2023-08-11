CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading 8.5% Higher

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.96. 159,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 190,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

