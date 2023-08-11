Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.26. Caesarstone shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 117,961 shares.

The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTE. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 155,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 103,148 shares during the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.