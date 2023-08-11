Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

TSE CFW traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,054. The firm has a market cap of C$452.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.68. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.10 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.3208955 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile



Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

