Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in July

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Price Performance

About Calian Group

Calian Group stock remained flat at $48.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.