California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $526,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $104,732,510. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. The firm has a market cap of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

