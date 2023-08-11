California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $152,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRG stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.56. The company had a trading volume of 368,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

