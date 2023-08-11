California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $119,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 57.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 535,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $318,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 3,765,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

