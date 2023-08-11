California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,114 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of CVS Health worth $168,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. 6,056,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,828. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.