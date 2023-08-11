California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $320,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,647,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

